Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund will always be a part of me and I will always love the club

Cover picture for the articleJadon Sancho has thanked Borussia Dortmund for giving him his breakthrough and helping him mature into the player he is today after sealing his move to Manchester United. The Jadon Sancho saga is finally over. The England international has completed his move to the Premier League, joining Manchester United on a five year contract. And Borussia Dortmund receive a fee of 85 million euros plus bonuses for the transfer.

Related
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund: Youssoufa Moukoko back in team training, Abdoulaye Kamara also takes part

Youssoufa Moukoko made his return to training on Tuesday after a four month injury layoff. New Borussia Dortmund signing Abdoulaye Kamara also took part in the session. Borussia Dortmund continued their preparations for the new season on Tuesday as Marco Rose put his players through their paces. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the Black and Yellows welcomed Youssoufa Moukoko back to team training, almost four months after he suffered a foot ligament injury while on international duty with the Germany U-21s.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United finally get their man! Jadon Sancho joins Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund as winger moves back to England four years after leaving rivals City

Manchester United have confirmed the £73million signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. The 21-year-old forward completed a medical at United's Carrington training base last week and the final negotiations of his transfer from Germany have now been completed. In a slick unveiling video, Sancho declares 'this is my club,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'His behaviour was absolutely flawless': Borussia Dortmund pay tribute to Jadon Sancho after making him wait a year before he finally completes £73m move to Man United

Borussia Dortmund have hailed Jadon Sancho for his 'absolutely flawless behaviour' after the England star was made to wait a year before completing his dream move to Manchester United on Friday. United were interested in signing the 21-year-old last summer but failed to agree on the £108million price-tag set by...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals 'small little details' are all that need sorting before Jadon Sancho can be announced as a Manchester United player in £73m move from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Jadon Sancho is set to complete his move to Old Trafford once 'small little details' are completed. On July 1 United announced that they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Sancho. The £73million deal...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 'set to seal £26m switch for Liverpool target Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven forward replaces Jadon Sancho at Bundesliga giants after impressing at Euro 2020'

Donyell Malen is reportedly set to move to Borussia Dortmund following some impressive displays at Euro 2020. The 22-year-old finished as the second-top goalscorer in the Eredivisie last season with PSV Eindhoven and then shone as the Netherlands made it to the round of 16 before being eliminated by the Czech Republic.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund chief vows to play hardball over £150m Chelsea target Erling Haaland just like they did with Manchester United and Jadon Sancho: 'We have already emphasised 1,000 times that we do not want to give him up'

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl insists Erling Haaland will remain at the club despite being linked with a £150million move to Chelsea. The Norwegian striker has been heavily linked with the Blues this summer after another exquisite season, in which he scored 41 goals in as many games. And former...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Axel Witsel: I almost feel like a new player at Borussia Dortmund

Axel Witsel hasn’t played for Borussia Dortmund since he suffered a torn achilles tendon in January. And the midfielder is delighted to finally be back in training. The majority of Borussia Dortmund Euro 2020 participants linked up with the rest of the squad at the training camp in Bad Ragaz this week. One of the returning players is Axel Witsel, who is back at BVB after six months away.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Blackmore: Man Utd could've signed Sancho as teenager

Manchester United FA Cup winner Clayton Blackmore says they should've signed Jadon Sancho as a teenager. Sancho went to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 from Manchester City before finally returning to the Premier League this summer. The former United man told the Manchester Evening News: "I spoke to his dad at...

