Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund will always be a part of me and I will always love the club
Jadon Sancho has thanked Borussia Dortmund for giving him his breakthrough and helping him mature into the player he is today after sealing his move to Manchester United. The Jadon Sancho saga is finally over. The England international has completed his move to the Premier League, joining Manchester United on a five year contract. And Borussia Dortmund receive a fee of 85 million euros plus bonuses for the transfer.bvbbuzz.com
Comments / 0