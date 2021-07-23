Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund will always be a part of me and I will always love the club

Youssoufa Moukoko made his return to training on Tuesday after a four month injury layoff. New Borussia Dortmund signing Abdoulaye Kamara also took part in the session. Borussia Dortmund continued their preparations for the new season on Tuesday as Marco Rose put his players through their paces. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the Black and Yellows welcomed Youssoufa Moukoko back to team training, almost four months after he suffered a foot ligament injury while on international duty with the Germany U-21s.