Lifeguards increased as Cancun beaches fill for summer vacation

MEXICO CITY — A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico's resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang. The dramatic shooting attack sent tourists scrambling for cover at the resort of Puerto Morelos,...
Beaches Resorts is looking for the next big TikTok “grandfluencer” — a grandparent influencer. Do you know a certain funky grandparent that has what it takes to go viral? You could score a free vacation. Family members or loved ones can enter the all-inclusive resort’s GrandEscapes sweepstakes by posting TikTok...
First, a great way to get outdoors and even have a day at the beach or lake is to try snorkeling. This is great for home vacations, or if you have a trip planned because all you need is the correct gear and a body of water to explore. Summer...
PUERTO MORELOS, Quintana Roo — Tourists at two Mexican resorts popular with Americans were shocked when terrifying shootouts recently interrupted their vacations. Two tourists caught up in the gunfire in Tulum last month were killed and three others were injured. On Thursday, dozens of panicked vacationers ran for cover as...
Everyone needs a break after the pandemic and after having spent so much time at home. Many people haven’t even been able to enjoy socializing at work in the past two years and now more than ever people are looking forward to getting out for the summer. After nearly two years, this summer things look like they might be back to normal. With people being able to travel again, the travel industry is expected to boom this year.
In the wake of the shocking Cancun shooting, some Americans may be wondering if it's safe to visit the area. The State Department has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Mexico, which means people should "reconsider travel" to the country. The advisory was first put in place in July because of COVID-19, according to the department website.
Riviera Maya, Q.R. — The Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar) says the reduction in the arrival of sargassum along Cancun, Riviera Maya beaches continues to be encouraging. Semar reported that none of the state’s seven beach municipalities are being affected by large amounts of the seaweed. The agency in charge of sargassum monitoring says that in fact, of the seven beach municipalities, five are experiencing low levels of seaweed arrival while only two are reporting moderate levels.
Hilton announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, a new beachfront resort located on the picturesque coastline of Riviera Maya. Hidden behind a mangrove nature preserve, on a secluded stretch of the beach, the hotel offers travelers the perfect blend of Mexican heritage and modern sophistication with an abundance of choices to create an ideal getaway.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is redesigning Brittany Bay Park, which means the park will close down as construction begins on a new living shoreline next to the public space.
“We would be standing in water here in 20 or 30 years,” City of Miami Beach Capital Improvements Manager David Martinez said.
The worry is that if no improvements are made to save the shoreline, sea-level rise will have a huge effect on land. That’s why Miami Beach and the Nature Conservancy broke ground to build a new living shoreline at Brittany Bay Park.
“All of the land on the...
I started writing this post-mid-August while I was on vacation. Don’t worry; I also did plenty of relaxing, and I felt like I’d been relaxing a bit too much and not taking full advantage of potential blogging time. Because once that two-week vacation was over and I returned home to...
Warm weather and picturesque coastlines lure millions of tourists to Florida each Winter, and 2021 should be no exception. In addition to the expected increase of typical holiday vacationers, Florida Realtors® predicts a 60% increase in Winter seasonal residents, also known as "snowbirds", compared to the total for 2020. A decreasing supply in hotel and rental resort vacancies in the most popular traditional destinations such as MIami, Sarasota, Palm Beach and Clearwater Beach may force more families to opt for lodging accommodations near lesser-known areas, such as the five beaches listed below.
This is a true story. And while I keep saying it could ONLY happen to my friend Kelly, I suppose it could, and has, happened to others. As we speak, Kelly is trapped in a 5-star resort in Cancun, Mexico, because she went and got COVID. Here’s the story. Kelly...
Kick back and relax on 10 acres of beachfront in the heart of Maho Village at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Casino St. Maarten, which is filled with shops, restaurants, and entertainment lounges. This deal covers 4-star digs, plus all your meals and drinks, for just over $100 per person, per night over peak winter season dates.
Grab your hiking boots, a light snack, and some water because today is National Take a Hike Day! The annual event encourages people to get active while enjoying the scenery by tackling the world's best hiking trails. Check out 10 of the most scenic hikes in the world to celebrate National Take A Hike Day inside.
A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang. The dramatic shooting attack sent tourists scrambling for cover at the resort of Puerto Morelos, just south of...
We get it: as the weather in the Empire State gets colder, it can be hard to accept that summer’s not around any more. Fall and winter in New York are both amazing, beautiful times, but it’s tough dealing without the carefree days of summer. Beach visits, swimming holes, water parks…it all combines to make […]
The post The Beach-Themed Bar In New York Where It Feels Like Summer All Year Long appeared first on Only In Your State.
CANCUN - A shooting between suspected drug rival gangs broke out on the beach of a resort in Cancun, Mexico Thursday afternoon sending guests scrambling for safety. Mexican state authorities said armed individuals were spotted in the beach area of Hyatt Riviera Cancun and reported to police "who took the lives of two men who are presumed to be drug dealers."
Tourists ran for cover after gunshots rang out on a Cancun beach Thursday. Mexican authorities said two people were killed on the beach near the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun hotel. Both men are suspected to be drug dealers, according to police. The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun hotel is a popular...
Comments / 0