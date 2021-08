Hello, OnPodcast viewers and listeners, and welcome back to another new episode of OnPodcast. We're now at episode 42 this week, and, as always, there's a lot for us to talk about. As usual, we went over the latest Windows 11 and Microsoft Teams news and also jumped into our Fast Recap where we looked at a few other Microsoft-themed topics in 10 minutes or less. Then to end, we looked ahead to our own Laurent Giret's review of Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X.