Fantasy Football 2021: Biggest bust risks at running back, wide receiver, tight end

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the time of year for optimism, but I'm going to have to be negative today. Because it's time for my pre-training camp bust picks. Because not everyone is going to work out. In fact, you should probably expect a good chunk of your draft picks to miss. Hopefully, that isn't true of the early rounds, but all you have to do is look at last year to see Michael Thomas, Miles Sanders, and Josh Jacobs were first-round disappointments and Kenyan Drake, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Todd Gurley, James Conner, and Leonard Fournette were early-round disappointments even without taking into account injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy