Fantasy Football 2021: Biggest bust risks at running back, wide receiver, tight end

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Although we’d all love for running back production to be as simple as “the best running backs always perform the best”, it can’t be that easy! Between offensive line, box counts, and opposing defense, there are a lot of factors that have been found to be more significant to running back production than the player himself. With that in mind, the best way to get the best bang for your buck is to target running backs who are guaranteed to receive a lot of touches. These players not only have high floors since their volume statistics will be boosted, but the upside associated with them is also much higher should their efficiency numbers also be strong. When in doubt, always build your teams around three-down running backs.