The most stunning photos from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The games officially commenced with Friday's opening ceremony at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway .

The games officially commenced with Friday's opening ceremony at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

Fans were not invited to attend the festivities due to COVID-19 restrictions in Japan, but the opening ceremony was a sight to behold nonetheless.

Insider worked with Getty Images' photographers on the ground in Tokyo to round up the best photos from this year's opening ceremony.

From pictures of the remarkable performances by Japanese artists to shots of the parade of nations and the Olympic torch lighting, here are the most visually stunning photos from Friday's opening ceremony.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Carl Court/Getty Images

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Wang Xianmin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images

Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images

Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Fireworks are displayed during the opening ceremony.Japan's flag is carried onto the stage during the opening ceremony.Japanese nurse and boxer Arisa Tsubata performs during the opening ceremony.A wide shot of Tokyo Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony.Flag bearers Yusra Mardini and Tachlowini Gabriyesos of the Refugee Olympic Team lead their team out during the opening ceremony.Singer MISA sings Japan's national anthem at the opening ceremony.Flag bearers Keet Oldenbeuving and Churandy Martina of Team Netherlands lead their team out during the opening ceremony.A general view outside Tokyo Stadium as fireworks are let off during the opening ceremony.Athletes from Team Japan enter Tokyo's Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony.Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team USA lead their team during the opening ceremony.Dancers perform during the show at the opening ceremony.VIP officials look on during the opening ceremony.Flag bearers Ketleyn Quadros and Bruno Mossa Rezende of Team Brazil lead their team out during the opening ceremony.Fireworks erupt above Tokyo Stadium during the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics.Flag bearers Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin of Team Ukraine during the opening ceremony.Performers dance during the opening ceremony.Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua lead Team Tonga during the opening ceremony.Flag bearers Ting Zhu and Shuai Zhao of Team China lead their team out during the opening ceremony.The Olympic cauldron glows during the opening ceremony.Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.Team Italy enters Tokyo's Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony.The Olympic flame enters the stadium during the opening ceremony.Fireworks erupt at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.Naomi Osaka of Team Japan carries the Olympic torch towards the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony.General view inside the stadium as Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony.Let the games begin!Read the original article on Insider