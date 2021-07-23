The most stunning photos from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The games officially commenced with Friday's opening ceremony at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.
Fans were not invited to attend the festivities due to COVID-19 restrictions in Japan, but the opening ceremony was a sight to behold nonetheless.
Insider worked with Getty Images' photographers on the ground in Tokyo to round up the best photos from this year's opening ceremony.
From pictures of the remarkable performances by Japanese artists to shots of the parade of nations and the Olympic torch lighting, here are the most visually stunning photos from Friday's opening ceremony.
Fireworks are displayed during the opening ceremony. Japan's flag is carried onto the stage during the opening ceremony. Japanese nurse and boxer Arisa Tsubata performs during the opening ceremony. A wide shot of Tokyo Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony. Flag bearers Yusra Mardini and Tachlowini Gabriyesos of the Refugee Olympic Team lead their team out during the opening ceremony. Singer MISA sings Japan's national anthem at the opening ceremony. Flag bearers Keet Oldenbeuving and Churandy Martina of Team Netherlands lead their team out during the opening ceremony. A general view outside Tokyo Stadium as fireworks are let off during the opening ceremony. Athletes from Team Japan enter Tokyo's Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team USA lead their team during the opening ceremony. Dancers perform during the show at the opening ceremony. VIP officials look on during the opening ceremony. Flag bearers Ketleyn Quadros and Bruno Mossa Rezende of Team Brazil lead their team out during the opening ceremony. Fireworks erupt above Tokyo Stadium during the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. Flag bearers Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin of Team Ukraine during the opening ceremony. Performers dance during the opening ceremony. Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua lead Team Tonga during the opening ceremony. Flag bearers Ting Zhu and Shuai Zhao of Team China lead their team out during the opening ceremony. The Olympic cauldron glows during the opening ceremony. Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. Team Italy enters Tokyo's Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony. The Olympic flame enters the stadium during the opening ceremony. Fireworks erupt at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. Naomi Osaka of Team Japan carries the Olympic torch towards the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony. General view inside the stadium as Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony. Let the games begin! Read the original article on Insider
One of the biggest shining stars in the crop of U.S. athletes that headed to Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is inarguably gymnast Simone Biles. The 24-year-old has been making waves in her sport for quite some time and has amassed quite a following on social media thanks to her incredible skills on the mat.
Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes is among a handful of Americans who might know what it's like to be Simone Biles, bowing out of the games in Japan when the world expected her to keep winning gold medals. Dawes, now the mother of four young children and owner of a gymnastics...
Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
THE Olympic Games prides itself on fair play and top conduct as nations from around the world unite for the love of sport. But there was no love lost between Canada and Brazil in the women’s rugby sevens on Thursday. Tensions ran high in Tokyo as Canada romped to a...
Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
As someone who was born in Japan, grew up in America and plays tennis for Japan, Naomi Osaka‘s nationality can seem complicated to some. Naomi—whose mother is from Hokkaido, Japan, and whose father is from Jacmel, Haiti—was born in Chūō-ku, Osaka in Japan on October 16, 1997. In a 2018...
Following her shocking decision to withdraw from the team and all-around individual gymnastics events at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, iconic gymnast and dubbed G.O.A.T. Simone Biles may not see any of her sponsors dropping her anytime soon. According to the Miami Herald, Simone Biles’ sponsors like Athleta and Visa...
United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s parents, wife and sisters join TODAY live from Universal Orlando in Florida, where they’re cheering him on as he competes in the Tokyo Olympics. “He’s just a fun-loving goofball,” says Dressel’s wife, Meghan. “His energy is infectious.” She also talks about his Lego hobby.July 28, 2021.
FRANKFORT, Ky. — American singer Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica Springsteen will be heading to Tokyo 2020 after being named in USA’s equestrian team alongside Olympic medalists Kent Farrington (riding Gazelle), Laura Kraut (riding Baloutinue), and McLain Ward (riding Contagious). This will be the first Olympics for 29-year-old Springsteen, an alternate...
46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
Comments / 0