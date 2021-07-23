Cancel
The most stunning photos from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago
The games officially commenced with Friday's opening ceremony at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway .
  • The games officially commenced with Friday's opening ceremony at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.
  • Fans were not invited to attend the festivities due to COVID-19 restrictions in Japan, but the opening ceremony was a sight to behold nonetheless.
  • Insider worked with Getty Images' photographers on the ground in Tokyo to round up the best photos from this year's opening ceremony.
  • From pictures of the remarkable performances by Japanese artists to shots of the parade of nations and the Olympic torch lighting, here are the most visually stunning photos from Friday's opening ceremony.
Fireworks are displayed during the opening ceremony.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan's flag is carried onto the stage during the opening ceremony.
FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images

Japanese nurse and boxer Arisa Tsubata performs during the opening ceremony.
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

A wide shot of Tokyo Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony.
Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Flag bearers Yusra Mardini and Tachlowini Gabriyesos of the Refugee Olympic Team lead their team out during the opening ceremony.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Singer MISA sings Japan's national anthem at the opening ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004KU9_0b5ifOGV00

Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Flag bearers Keet Oldenbeuving and Churandy Martina of Team Netherlands lead their team out during the opening ceremony.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

A general view outside Tokyo Stadium as fireworks are let off during the opening ceremony.
Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Athletes from Team Japan enter Tokyo's Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony.
Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team USA lead their team during the opening ceremony.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Dancers perform during the show at the opening ceremony.
Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

VIP officials look on during the opening ceremony.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Flag bearers Ketleyn Quadros and Bruno Mossa Rezende of Team Brazil lead their team out during the opening ceremony.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Fireworks erupt above Tokyo Stadium during the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Flag bearers Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin of Team Ukraine during the opening ceremony.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Performers dance during the opening ceremony.
Wang Xianmin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images

Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua lead Team Tonga during the opening ceremony.
Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Flag bearers Ting Zhu and Shuai Zhao of Team China lead their team out during the opening ceremony.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The Olympic cauldron glows during the opening ceremony.
Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.
Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Team Italy enters Tokyo's Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Olympic flame enters the stadium during the opening ceremony.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Fireworks erupt at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka of Team Japan carries the Olympic torch towards the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

General view inside the stadium as Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Let the games begin!
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

