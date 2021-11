Twenty-five public school teachers tune into classes at the University of Guam on Oct. 20 from Palau Community College. Having already earned their associate degrees from PCC, they began coursework this semester to earn their bachelor’s degrees in elementary education with a specialization in special education. They are expected to graduate in Fall 2023. The arrangement is possible through a first-time partnership among the two institutions and the Palau Ministry of Education. (Photo courtesy of the University of Guam)

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO