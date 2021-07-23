Antis Stoke Opposition to Renovo Gas-Fired Plant in Clinton Cnty, PA

Last fall MDN told you that a Marcellus-fired power plant planned for Clinton County, PA called the Renovo Energy Center, had come back to life as an even bigger project that will produce 1,240 megawatts of electricity when it gets built (see Renovo Energy Center Roars Back to Life, Upsized to 1,240 MW). The PA Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) approved the project in April, including an amended air quality permit. Anti-fossil groups, including PennFuture, the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council, and the so-called Center for Biological Diversity (better named the Center for Leftwing Conformity) sued to overturn the DEP-issued permit for the plant (see PA DEP Approves Renovo Energy Center in Clinton Cnty, Antis Appeal). The antis are stoking irrational fear among local residents against the project.