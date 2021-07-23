FOX 5’s last show in The Loft! Here’s a look back at our favorite faces and moments

Growing up in Buffalo has truly been amazing for me for many reasons. There are so many things to see and do here in our city. Sometimes, we may take those things for granted, or just overlook them. Buffalo has some of the greatest restaurants big and small on the east coast in my opinion. We are fortunate to have the 7th wonder of the world right in our own backyard, and we are so close to Canada, for many of us, in less than 30 minutes we could be in another country. Just in downtown Buffalo alone, you can be blown away by the historic buildings and the architecture of the buildings. The Buffalo Bills have always been a big of Buffalo. Yes, we are famous for making it to the Super Bowl four times, and the infamous wide right field goal, but there are not many Buffalo Bills home games that I will miss.