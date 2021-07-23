Names of PA Gov. Wolf Rubber Stampers Who Voted for Carbon Tax

What would you call it if your boss, the guy who hired you and keeps you employed, wants you to vote in favor of something he supports–and your job depends on that vote? Aside from the obvious gross corruption, we’d call it a clear case of conflict of interest. This is exactly what happened last week when the heads of various government agencies appointed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf got together as members of the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) and voted to advance an economy-killing, jobs-killing, $2.6 billion new carbon tax on PA residents euphemistically called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (see PA Gov. Wolf’s Stacked EQB Approves RGGI Carbon Tax by 15-4 Vote). Wolf’s lackeys all voted in favor–because their jobs depend on it.