Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

U.S. Summer NatGas Prices the Highest Since 2014, Incl. the M-U

marcellusdrilling.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), prices for natural gas this summer are “the highest since 2014.” Who could have predicted? We sure didn’t. In June, the U.S. natural gas spot price at the Henry Hub averaged $3.26/MMBtu, the highest price during any summer month (April-September) since 2014. Prices in July have increased from June, averaging $3.67/MMBtu through the first two weeks of July. Yesterday the NYMEX futures price for the Henry Hub hit $4/MMBtu for the first time since Dec. 14, 2018.

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Natural Gas#Mmbtu#Eia#Nymex#Incl#Eia#Nymex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Trafficinvesting.com

America’s Oil Demand Is Roaring Back Faster Than Expected

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil consumption is rushing back much faster from the pandemic slump than first predicted as Americans are hitting the road, unleashing a burst of pent-up travel demand. Consumption is so strong that the federal Energy Information Administration on Friday pegged May’s demand for U.S. oil products at...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tightening Supplies, Rising Demand Alleviating COVID Concerns

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international benchmark Brent crude oil futures finished higher on Friday, led by the global benchmark which topped the $75 a barrel level, putting it in a position to challenge its July top at $76.79 over the near-term. Meanwhile, U.S. crude was supported as domestic supplies tightened further after shrinking to the smallest levels since January 2020.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Rose and Completed Fourth Consecutive Monthly Gain on Friday

Oil Prices finished up for the week ending July 30, 2021 and concluded a run of four consecutive positive months. Oil posted its fourth straight monthly gain as steady demand and tight supplies calmed concerns that a new wave of Covid-19 infections would cripple energy consumption. Futures in New York...
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Crushing the Market in 2021

Oil and gas prices are up big this year, driving energy stocks higher. Long-term trends may not be as favorable to the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas stocks have led the market higher so far in 2021, a surprise after struggling for years to generate market-beating returns. Rising oil and natural gas prices have driven energy stocks higher and an improving economy could help demand and prices throughout the year.
TrafficForbes

Oil Prices Poised To Hit $80 A Barrel

Oil prices gained about $2 this week as supply concerns overrode fears of the effect of the Covid-19 Delta variant on consumer demand. Benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) eked out a slim gain for July - a month noteworthy for its volatility due to a deadlock in the OPEC-plus alliance in the first half of the month and a resurgent pandemic in the second half.
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Demand signals to set the tone for crude oil prices

The bullish trends for crude oil prices will be tested this week by the ability of the United States to control the resurgent pandemic, analysts said. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, moved back above $76 per barrel last week, while West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose above $73 per barrel for the first time in two weeks. WTI ended the week up 2.6 percent to close Friday trading at $73.95 per barrel.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Column: U.S. coal gets boost from higher gas prices: Kemp

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Rising gas prices are encouraging U.S. electricity generators to raise output from coal-fired units slightly this summer, providing a temporary reprieve for the beleaguered coal mining sector. U.S. coal production, which was already in long-term decline, slumped during the first wave of coronavirus infections and...
Energy IndustryForbes

“DUCs Down” Has Made Shale’s Post-COVID Bed Softer…so Far

US shale producers dramatically cut investment when oil prices collapsed last year, and – under pressure from investors – have remained exceptionally disciplined even with oil prices now above pre-COVID levels. The number of rigs working and wells being drilled remain well below pre-COVID levels – Baker Hughes. reports that...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Shell courts multiple suitors for its $10B Permian shale portfolio

(Bloomberg) --Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips are among potential suitors studying Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields, which could be worth as much as $10 billion in a sale, people familiar with the matter said. Chevron Corp. is also among companies considering bids for the assets, which are largely located in West Texas, the people said.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

New Mexico’s Permian output rises – will a modest shale recovery follow?

(Bloomberg) --New Mexico’s oil production surged to a record in May highlighting the Permian Basin’s role as the shale industry sees some recovery from the pandemic. The southwestern state produced about 4% more crude in the month to reach a record 1.22 million barrels a day, according to U.S. government data released Friday. It also topped North Dakota, to become America’s second-biggest onshore oil supplier. New Mexico has churned out more than North Dakota for three straight months, the longest stretch since 2008.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Grain Consuming Animal Units Projected Higher

Slight changes in poultry inventories raise grain consuming animal units (GCAU) this month, resulting in 2016/17 projected GCAUs of 95.95 million units, compared with 95.84 million last month and up 1.83 million units from the 2015/16 estimate of 94.1 million. Feed and residual use is projected at 1.59 tons per GCAU this month, down from last month and 0.12 tons per GCAU higher than 2015/16.
TrafficOdessa American

Prices of oil, gas intrigue

Predicting what the prices of oil and natural gas will be in the next few months requires the weighing of several factors besides just supply and demand. Oilmen Kirk Edwards and Frosty Gilliam, economist Ray Perryman and professor Dennis Elam say fluctuations of the pandemic, the whimsy of OPEC and OPEC-Plus and the policies of the Biden administration and the Environmental Protection Agency must also be considered.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Shell and Chevron Sanction GOM Project and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Shell reported the final investment decision for Whale, a deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) development. Shell Offshore Inc, which will operate Whale, holds a 60 percent interest in the project, while Chevron U.S.A. Inc. holds the remaining 40 percent stake.
Energy IndustryOdessa American

US rig count down three as oil prices climb

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 243 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 124 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down three from last week...
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

WTI increases for fourth straight month

Steady oil demand and tight supplies overcame concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, sending prices to a fourth-straight monthly gain, Bloomberg reported. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange put together three consecutive days of gains, including a $1.23 rise on Thursday....
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

US crude production rises by 80,000 bpd in May to 11,231 million bpd

NEW YORK, Jul 30 (Reuters) – US crude production rose 80,000 barrels a day in May to 11.231 million bpd, according to a monthly government report. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) also revised its April production estimate from 18,000 bpd to 11,151 million bpd. Crude production has risen year-over-year, but...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Ekes Out 4th Monthly Gain After U.S. Inventory Beat

Investing.com — Oil headed toward its best week in five on Friday after outsized U.S. draws in everything, from crude to gasoline and diesel, helped bulls put the market back on a positive track. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude and London’s Brent also posted modest gains for July, extending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy