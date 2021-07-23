U.S. Summer NatGas Prices the Highest Since 2014, Incl. the M-U

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), prices for natural gas this summer are “the highest since 2014.” Who could have predicted? We sure didn’t. In June, the U.S. natural gas spot price at the Henry Hub averaged $3.26/MMBtu, the highest price during any summer month (April-September) since 2014. Prices in July have increased from June, averaging $3.67/MMBtu through the first two weeks of July. Yesterday the NYMEX futures price for the Henry Hub hit $4/MMBtu for the first time since Dec. 14, 2018.