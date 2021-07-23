Cancel
PA PUC Proposes New Regs for Pipelines – Landmen Must be Licensed

marcellusdrilling.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two years after eliciting comments on new regulations for hazardous liquid pipelines in Pennsylvania, the state Public Utility Commission (PUC) unveiled proposed rules that will apply to intrastate pipelines transporting gasoline, petroleum, crude oil, and natural gas liquids like ethane. We have a copy of the PUC’s proposal below. The new regulations would apply to the Mariner East (ME) system and Buckeye Partners’ Laurel Pipeline, which carries petroleum across the state. Landmen beware: Among the changes proposed by the PUC is a requirement that you must be licensed if you work on a liquids pipeline project.

