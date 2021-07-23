Cancel
Energy Industry

CNX Already Net Carbon Neutral; Average Salary $150K

marcellusdrilling.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t miss all the chit-chat coming from the oil and gas industry (particularly drillers) about being “net carbon zero” by such-and-such a date–typically by 2025. Or maybe 2030. CNX Resources, an independent natural gas driller (and midstream company) based in Pittsburgh, released its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) report for 2020 yesterday. CNX continues to walk the talk when it comes to ESG (environmental, social, governance)–one of the few (only?) companies to do so. Get this: CNX has been net carbon *negative* (pulling CO2 out of the atmosphere) for its Scope 1 and 2 operations since 2016! It is the only E&P we’re aware of that can make that claim. Everyone else is still trying to get to net carbon zero, let alone net carbon negative as CNX has done.

