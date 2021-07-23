Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Energy Transfer Says Final Pieces of Mariner East 2 Done in 8 Wks

marcellusdrilling.com
 10 days ago

Yesterday MDN reported that Chester County, PA officials sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) asking the agency to immediately shut down flows along the existing Mariner East 1 pipeline for fear that new sinkholes related to Mariner East 2 work will develop and break an existing, older ME1 pipeline, creating a public hazard (see Chester Officials Ask PA PUC to Close Down ME1 Pipe, More Sinkholes). Energy Transfer (ET) says the work on ME2 is almost done and predicts the final bits of the project will be completed, the pipeline will be fully online, within the next two months. There’s no need to panic and shut down ME1 when ME2 is just about done.

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transfer#Mariner#Mdn#Sinkholes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

US gymnast Jade Carey takes Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey is the latest U.S. Olympic gymnast to win a gold medal. The 21-year-old put on a phenomenal performance during the floor routine final and finished with a score of 14.366 to win her first individual gold medal. She finished ahead of Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari (14.200). Japan’s Mai Murakami...

Comments / 0

Community Policy