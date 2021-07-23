Energy Transfer Says Final Pieces of Mariner East 2 Done in 8 Wks

Yesterday MDN reported that Chester County, PA officials sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) asking the agency to immediately shut down flows along the existing Mariner East 1 pipeline for fear that new sinkholes related to Mariner East 2 work will develop and break an existing, older ME1 pipeline, creating a public hazard (see Chester Officials Ask PA PUC to Close Down ME1 Pipe, More Sinkholes). Energy Transfer (ET) says the work on ME2 is almost done and predicts the final bits of the project will be completed, the pipeline will be fully online, within the next two months. There’s no need to panic and shut down ME1 when ME2 is just about done.