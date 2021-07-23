Dow Futures Eye Triple-Digit Pop to Wrap up Rollercoaster Week
Markets are poised to extend their rally off Monday's trench, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) up 182 points, and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) sporting notable pre-market gains of their own. The 10-year Treasury yield is continuing to rise too, last seen at 1.3%. Tech stocks are leading the way this morning, with better-than-expected earnings from several social media stocks, including Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP).www.schaeffersresearch.com
