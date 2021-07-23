Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow Futures Eye Triple-Digit Pop to Wrap up Rollercoaster Week

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets are poised to extend their rally off Monday's trench, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) up 182 points, and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) sporting notable pre-market gains of their own. The 10-year Treasury yield is continuing to rise too, last seen at 1.3%. Tech stocks are leading the way this morning, with better-than-expected earnings from several social media stocks, including Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP).

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Stock Futures#Index Futures#Nasdaq Futures#Futures Contracts#Dji#Ndx#Treasury#Twtr#Intc#Vnne#The Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe#Intel Corporation#Veoneer Inc#Magna International#Markit#European#Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

When you invest is far less important than the company you buy and the length of time you hold onto that investment. You may not realize it, but you're witnessing history right now. In more than a century, we've simply never seen the stock market bounce back from a bear market as robustly as it has over the past 16 months. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has gained a whopping 97%.
StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for August

Now that most of the mega-cap technology names have reported their earnings, many investors are trying to determine what’s next for the market. Will we see money rotate out of FAANG stocks and into some of the beaten-up value and cyclical names? Are we going to see some volatility given that most of the strongest earnings reports have been sold? Only time will tell, but it certainly makes sense for investors to start putting together a shopping list of quality names to add in August to stay ready for any of the scenarios to come.  
Stocksinvesting.com

Like Dividends? Consider These 4 High-Yield Tech Stocks

Amid rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which could precipitate a market correction, dividend-paying companies are ideal for hedging that risk. Also, given the tech industry’s solid growth prospects, betting on dividend-paying tech stocks could be even more rewarding. Therefore, we think tech stocks International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Seagate (STX), Hewlett Packard (HPE), and Xerox (NYSE:XRX), which deliver high dividend yields, could prove to be valuable additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on.Dividend stocks have been regaining momentum recently because investors have been hedging their portfolios against a decelerating economic recovery and surging market volatility by seeking holdings that deliver steady income streams. This is evidenced by iShares Select Dividend ETF’s (DVY) 2% gains over the past five days versus the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 0.9% returns.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Goldman Sachs, Marijuana Stock Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points

Your stocks to watch include bank stocks like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Capital One Financial (COF), as well as cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), tech services firm Globant (GLOB) and specialty chemicals maker Element Solutions (ESI). Shares of those companies are all near buy points. Although some could offer...
StocksNBC Chicago

Dow Futures Rise 200 Points Ahead of the First Trading Day of August

U.S. stock futures rose in early morning trading on Monday as investors geared up for the first trading day of August. Dow futures rose 218 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both also traded in positive territory. The major averages managed to notch their sixth month of gains...
StocksZacks.com

Top 6 Momentum Stocks to Tap Wall Street Rally in August

Wall Street completed an impressive first half of 2021, after a stellar run in 2020 despite the pandemic. The momentum continued in the first month of the second half also. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the SP 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — gained 1.2%, 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively, in July.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/2/2021

The first week of August will also be the last earnings-heavy week of the quarter, with a deluge of reports out each day this week. Some of the bigger names reporting results include Alibaba (BABA), Amgen (AMGN), BP (BP), Clorox (CLX), CVS Health (CVS), DraftKings (DKNG), Electronic Arts (EA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Etsy (ETSY), Lyft (LYFT), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Plug Power (PLUG), Roku (ROKU), and Uber (UBER). The economic calendar looks a bit more scant, though traders will be keeping an eye on the final Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for July, the monthly ADP employment report, trade deficit data, and a consumer credit reading for June.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Blue Chip Drags Dow with Dismal Outlook, Withheld Guidance

The shares Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) are down 2.3% at $207.60 at last check, the worst Dow stock today, despite the machinery company reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profits of $2.60 per share, as opposed to the $2.40 per share analysts anticipated. A recovery in global economic activity from pandemic lows contributed to the strong results, driving up sales across all regions and businesses. However, the blue chip noted it expects margin growth to moderate in the coming months, and chose to withhold its full-year guidance.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Amazon earnings disappoint

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (July 30): The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday, following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.1%, tracking its worst day since March 2020, after...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Bears Blast Plummeting Amazon Stock After Revenue Miss

The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are down 6.7% at $3,357.99 this morning, following the company's second-quarter earnings call. Despite posting better-than-expected profits of $15.12 per share, Amazon's revenue of $113.08 billion missed the mark -- the first time the company has reported a revenue miss since 2018. Plus, the e-commerce giant provided a disappointing third-quarter revenue outlook, as it expects to have a hard time matching the boom it saw during Covid-19 lockdowns as customers return to brick-and-mortar stores.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Sink After Amazon Earnings Disappoint

Stock futures are pointed lower this morning, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) off 84 points, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are sporting sizeable losses as well. Investors are eyeing a weak earnings report from Amazon.com (AMZN), which posted a lower-than-expected forecast and a revenue miss. Social media name Pinterest (PINS) also posted a disappointing quarterly report. Despite today's early morning drop, however, stocks are eyeing comfortable monthly gains for July.
StocksNBC San Diego

Dow Futures Fall More Than 100 Points Ahead of a Huge Week of Big Tech Earnings

Stock futures slipped after the major averages finished the previous session at record closing highs and ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from technology's heaviest hitters. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined 157 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded in negative territory. In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy