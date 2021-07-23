Judge Tosses Most Charges Against Constables Guarding ME2 Pipe
This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. After deliberating for an hour, a jury in Chester County, PA declared two off-duty constables guilty of not filling out a tax form–a third-degree misdemeanor. The Chester County District Attorney’s case against innocent men hired to protect the Mariner East (ME) Pipeline project from crazy anti-fossil fuel nutters crashed and burned when the judge in the case threw out all charges save one. How much money did the DA’s office spend to convict two low-level constables of not filing the right paperwork? Somebody in that office should LOSE HIS OR HER JOB. Most likely the DA herself–Deb Ryan.marcellusdrilling.com
Comments / 0