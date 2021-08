Just three days before he was slated to come to Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Ohio State star wide receiver Chris Olave was pulled from the scheduled players to appear and replaced by tight end Jeremy Ruckert. A school spokesman at the time of the change said there was “no issue” with Olave and now it is clear why he could not make it with the team. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed on Friday morning that Olave was missing out on Media Days because he was getting his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.