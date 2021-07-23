Indie Basement (7/23): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more
It's a very good week for new music in the Basement: Piroshka, featuring members of Lush, Elastica, Moose and Modern English, mellow out and find themselves on Album #2; former New Young Pony Club keyboardist Lou Hayter invites you to a polite dance party on her solo debut; Mega Bog bewitches again with Life, and Another; Anika burns off just a little of the frost on her long-time-coming second solo album; and Omni's Philip Frobos has a novel and companion soundtrack.www.brooklynvegan.com
