Indie Basement (7/23): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a very good week for new music in the Basement: Piroshka, featuring members of Lush, Elastica, Moose and Modern English, mellow out and find themselves on Album #2; former New Young Pony Club keyboardist Lou Hayter invites you to a polite dance party on her solo debut; Mega Bog bewitches again with Life, and Another; Anika burns off just a little of the frost on her long-time-coming second solo album; and Omni's Philip Frobos has a novel and companion soundtrack.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Son Volt – Electro Melodier

In 1994, there’s no way that fans of Uncle Tupelo conceived the two divergent but equally important acts to emerge from their break-up. On the one hand, there’s Wilco and their endless stream of critical praise from the indie and classic rock crowd. On the other, there’s Son Volt, nowhere near as experimental but just as integral to alt-country. Frontman Jay Farrar embraced a more raucous tone to fit with the Minutemen-indebted punk rock flourish of Uncle Tupelo; with his new band, he found a new calling with a weathered, thoughtful baritone that did not age a day over the previous nine records. Sadly, though he sounds as good as ever, Electro Melodier lets him down with its intolerable length and lack of direction.

