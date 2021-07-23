ISP Releases Information on Officer-Involved Crash on IL Route 125 from Wednesday
No one was injured after an Illinois State Police vehicle was struck on Illinois Route 125 Wednesday night. Illinois State Police responded to a call of a wrong-way driver at 8:40PM Wednesday on Illinois Route 125 at Illinois Route 97 near Pleasant Plains. A District 9 trooper located the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle still traveling in the wrong lane. When the vehicle failed to stop, the trooper then attempted to perform a PIT maneuver causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, continued into a ditch, and then re-entered the roadway eastbound in the westbound lane.wlds.com
