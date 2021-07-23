Michigan weather: Saturday storms could threaten Port Huron-to-Mackinac sailboat race

This weekend is the annual Port Huron-to-Mackinac sailboat race, the longest freshwater sailboat race in the world. I’ve actually raced in two of them -- it’s quite an endurance test. The race starts around noon Saturday. They leave Port Huron and sail northward up Lake Huron. And Saturday afternoon there is the possibility that some strong to severe storms will cross the lake. Wind gusts over the lake could exceed 60 mph near the storms, and waves could reach five feet.