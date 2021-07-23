Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan weather: Saturday storms could threaten Port Huron-to-Mackinac sailboat race

ClickOnDetroit.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend is the annual Port Huron-to-Mackinac sailboat race, the longest freshwater sailboat race in the world. I’ve actually raced in two of them -- it’s quite an endurance test. The race starts around noon Saturday. They leave Port Huron and sail northward up Lake Huron. And Saturday afternoon there is the possibility that some strong to severe storms will cross the lake. Wind gusts over the lake could exceed 60 mph near the storms, and waves could reach five feet.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Sail#Metro Detroit#Fully Charged#Extreme Weather#Local4casters#Pglocal4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

US gymnast Jade Carey takes Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey is the latest U.S. Olympic gymnast to win a gold medal. The 21-year-old put on a phenomenal performance during the floor routine final and finished with a score of 14.366 to win her first individual gold medal. She finished ahead of Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari (14.200). Japan’s Mai Murakami...

Comments / 0

Community Policy