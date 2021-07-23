Falcons: Jalen Mayfield should be able to beat out Josh Andrews for starting LG position
Several reports from reliable sources believe Josh Andrews has the inside track to start at left guard. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s D. Orlando Ledbetter reported that Andrews appears to be the offseason leader at left guard, noting he spent a lot of time next to Jake Matthews. The Athletic‘s Tori McElhaney also reported throughout OTA’s that the 30-year-old journeyman was getting a significant amount of first-team reps. And, according to a source, Pro Football Network‘s Adam Beasley most recently revealed that Andrews received starting reps in the spring and will be given a chance to win the job in training camp.www.sportstalkatl.com
