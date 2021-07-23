Cancel
Utica, NY

Enverus Rig Count @ 604 (+24); Marcellus @ 32 (-1), Utica @ 13 (+1)

marcellusdrilling.com
 10 days ago

It’s been almost a month, but yesterday S&P Global Platts finally issued a new weekly update for the Enverus U.S. rig count. For the week ending July 23, the rig count stood at 604–that’s up an amazing 24 rigs in just one week and the highest number it has seen since April 2020, just as the pandemic was starting to take hold and shut everything down. The Marcellus play lost one rig from the previous week, while the Utica gained one rig. Collectively the M-U is currently running 45 rigs.

marcellusdrilling.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utica 13#S P Global Platts#Enverus
