Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposes a massive blockbuster between the Braves and Twins

A familiar friend is returning home after a brief vacation in Miami, as Adam Duvall has officially been traded by the Marlins to the Braves in exchange for Alex Jackson. As always, Duvall isn’t hitting for much average (.229), but his power will still play. He has 22 homers on the season and has accrued 2.0 WAR over 90 games for the Marlins. Duvall will be a humongous upgrade over what the Braves currently have in the outfield and add some pop to the middle of the Braves lineup.