Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposes a massive blockbuster between the Braves and Twins

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves still aren’t cemented as buyers or sellers, but this upcoming road trip with games against the Phillies and Mets should be very telling. I think the Braves will be buyers, and the national media consensus believes the same. In a recent article with The Athletic that our follower @RobJoye10 tweeted at us, Bowden has the Braves making a ground-breaking move at the deadline.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Drew Waters
Person
Jim Bowden
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Cristian Pache
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mets#Phillies#The Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

5 absolutely wild Chicago Cubs trade possibilities from Jim Bowden

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Man, Jim Bowden ponders trade deadline possibilities and hot stove wheeling and dealing the same way I run a franchise on MLB The Show. No holds barred, anything goes. To say he didn’t disappoint in his latest piece is putting it mildly because there are some possibilities here that will undoubtedly make Chicago Cubs fans pull out their hair.
MLBknbr.com

Jim Bowden has ‘heard’ Zaidi is looking at 3 outfielders, but believes he’ll trade for Cubs starter

If there wasn’t pressure on the Giants to make a move at the trade deadline before Tuesday night’s collapse to the Dodgers, it sure feels like there is on Wednesday. Of course many fans are hollering for San Francisco to trade for a proper closer, hours after Tyler Rogers blew a one-run lead in the ninth inning. Yet former general manager and current baseball writer for The Athletic Jim Bowden expects Farhan Zaidi to go in a different direction in the next week or so.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: The red flags surrounding the newly acquired Richard Rodriguez

The Atlanta Braves made a splash by acquiring Richard Rodriguez from the Pirates with minutes to spare at the trade deadline for Bryse Wilson and 2019 8th round pick Ricky DeVito. In fact, early in the season, Rodriguez was listed as a potential trade candidate. On paper, this looks like...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

What Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper will bring to the Hawks

There were enough whirlwinds leading up to draft night to make Hawks fans sick yesterday, as it was believe by many that Cam Reddish was on his way out of town so that Travis Schlenk could move up from pick 20. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, as the Hawks stayed put with their two picks, selecting Duke’s Jalen Johnson 20th overall and Sharife Cooper out of Auburn with their 48th pick.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Twins trade Jose Berrios to Blue Jays in blockbuster deal

The MLB trade deadline is nearing its end, and now the Minnesota Twins have finally– after weeks of deliberation– traded away starting pitcher Jose Berrios. According to Mark Feinsand and Ken Rosenthal, Berrios is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays. This was a move just waiting to happen, and Berrios...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: When should we see Eddie Rosario?

The Braves’ first addition of the trade deadline was Eddie Rosario of the Indians, who was acquired in a salary dump. All the Braves had to give up in return was Pablo Sandoval. Rosario is in a bit of a down year, recording just a .685 OPS over 78 games. However, in his three seasons prior with the Twins, Rosario never finished with an OPS lower than .792. This is a pretty solid addition, and he cost the Braves essentially nothing.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians trade injured outfielder Eddie Rosario to Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO -- The Indians, making their second trade in as many days, have sent injured outfielder Eddie Rosario and $500,000 to the Atlanta Braves. In return, Atlanta will send the Indians Pablo Sandoval, but it’s unclear if the Kung Fu Panda will be added to the Indians’ 26-man roster. The $500,000 will help pay the estimated $3 million that remains on Rosario’s one-year $8 million contract.
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Mystics' Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings, and Pedro Severino homered twice, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Harvey (6-10) allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter. After a terrible start to the...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to roll as the defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-5

Just hours after the trade deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers took on the Atlanta Braves this evening in Atlanta. Both teams made improvements to their teams with key additions, and tonights action would be the first action for newly acquired Eduardo Escobar. In fact, Escobar would make his mark in tonight’s 9-5 Brewers victory.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves acquire Adam Duvall from the Marlins

A familiar friend is returning home after a brief vacation in Miami, as Adam Duvall has officially been traded by the Marlins to the Braves in exchange for Alex Jackson. As always, Duvall isn’t hitting for much average (.229), but his power will still play. He has 22 homers on the season and has accrued 2.0 WAR over 90 games for the Marlins. Duvall will be a humongous upgrade over what the Braves currently have in the outfield and add some pop to the middle of the Braves lineup.
MLBMercury News

Oakland A’s shuffle roster, make room for Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison

The A’s placed right-handed starter James Kaprielian on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder impingement and optioned Aramis Garcia to Triple-A Las Vegas, creating the room necessary to add newly acquired Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison to the team’s 26-man roster. Right-handed reliever Domingo Acevedo and utility player Jacob...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Abraham Almonte: On bench for Game 1 of twin bill

Almonte is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets. Orlando Arcia will get the nod in left field over Almonte, who went 3-for-12 while starting each of the past three games at the position. Almonte looks to have the playing-time edge over Arcia for the time being, but it wouldn't be surprising if Atlanta looked outside the organization for an upgrade in left field ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy