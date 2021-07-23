George Floyd Statue Heads To Union Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A farewell ceremony was held in Brooklyn for a statue of George Floyd that stood in Flatbush since Juneteenth .

It was only scheduled to be there for a few weeks, and will now move to Union Square in Manhattan.

George Floyd’s brother Terrence thanked volunteers who have been working to restore the statue after it was defaced last month .

Early on June 24, vandals spray painted the statue , and stenciled it with the logo of a white supremacist group.