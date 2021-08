Butler Downtown needs your help to keep a Butler tradition alive for generations to come. With the installation of the new light poles, we do not have enough snowflake lights for each pole. All of the proceeds of this event will be used to refurbish the existing lights and purchase more. Join us from 11-4 PM at Diamond Park & the old Worsely’s lot (161 N Main St) for a day of family friendly fun! There will be face painting, horse & carriage rides, pictures with Santa (from 2-4 PM), a dunk tank, wreath making demonstration, basket raffle, and a chance to see the snowflake lights up close!