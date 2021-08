Noel Gallagher has said Oasis would have been “written off“ if they had started the band during the social media era. Speaking to Arturia, Gallagher was typically forthright about technology and how it has affected his craft, augmenting the music industry landscape for good and for ill. While social media channels offer young musicians a great platform for exposure, it can be an unforgiving medium for bands whose sound is yet to develop. Gallagher believes that it would have been fatal for Oasis' ambitions.