Sen. Dornink: The current system is broken

Now that session is over, I wanted to talk about one of the things I ran on, “One bill, one vote.” I got an in-depth look at the system this year and now more than ever I believe we need to work toward a system of straight up or down votes, without omnibus bills that force bad policy on Minnesotans. An omnibus bill is a collection of many pieces of legislation that are difficult to read thoroughly and understand. Policy that impacts everyday lives in our communities needs to be brought to the public’s attention, go through a hearing process, and have every representative decide if it’s best for their constituents.