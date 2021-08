The Delta strain (B.1.617.2 variant), which originated in India back in December, has been taking over the planet, and it is now the dominant variant in many countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the Delta strain a ‘variant of concern’. This means that the strain is more dangerous than other mutations suffered by the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, identified in Wuhan in 2019.