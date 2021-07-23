Celebrate the National Day of the American Cowboy in the Stockyards (check out the rib-eating contest)

Celebrate the National Day of the American Cowboy in the Stockyards. Voted the “Best Cowboy Tribute Event” in the U.S. by American Cowboy magazine, Fort Worth’s National Day of the American Cowboy celebration has become a time-honored tradition in the Fort Worth Stockyards. This year, the event is expected to draw more than 25,000 attendees, with family-friendly activities taking place all day, including a Western parade, armadillo races, cow milking, petting zoo, horseback riding, face painting, live music, Legends of Texas gunfight show, the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive, Cowtown Cowboy Rodeo, Stockyards Championship Rodeo, and much more.