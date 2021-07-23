Cancel
Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Suffering Second Season Syndrome?

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a concept in soccer known as ‘second season’ syndrome. It is usually applied to a player who unexpectedly overachieves in their first season but finds it hard to maintain those standards in the next. Ted Lasso certainly surpassed all expectations when it first arrived on Apple TV+. Can it maintain those high standards for season two?

