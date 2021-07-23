West Burlington will consider appointing former councilman to fill council vacancy
WEST BURLINGTON — The West Burlington City Council on Wednesday discussed the potential of appointing a former city councilman to temporarily fill a vacant seat. The council has two viable candidates to choose from to fill the seat made open by Al Waterman's unexpected resignation on June 27. Those candidates are former city councilman Rick Raleigh and former Federal Mogul employee Melanie Young.www.thehawkeye.com
