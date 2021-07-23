Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Kultured Travels: How This Travel Company Is Catering To Black Millennial Travelers

By Parker Diakite
Posted by 
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travel tour company, Kultured Travels, is prioritizing mental health through travel, following a year that exposed the importance of self-care. The ongoing health crisis combined with racial tensions and civil unrest as a result of the death of George Floyd exposed the importance of taking care of one’s mental space. According to Kultured Travels, millennials, especially, had a difficult time in 2020 as this demographic tends to relieve mental stress by traveling. With borders closed to the vast majority of travelers, the need for millennials to get away went unmet.

travelnoire.com

Comments / 1

TravelNoire

TravelNoire

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Kulturedtravels#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
Country
Cuba
News Break
Travel
Place
Dubai
Country
Greece
News Break
Instagram
Country
Egypt
Related
Traveltravelexperta.com

6 Tips on How to Keep Travel as a College Student

Every young person wants to travel the world and experience new adventures. Being a college student can provide you with enough free time to turn that dream into reality. Without having the constant worry of making deadlines and being at the office on time, you can spend your free time on the road. The only setback most college students face is the financial aspect of traveling. Here are some great tips to help you keep traveling while studying in college.
Traveleturbonews.com

How COVID Impacted France Travel and Tourism in 2020

In France, the state of the Travel and Tourism industry contributed 49.1 percent less to the country’s GDP between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19. France lost 1 in 11 jobs since the outbreak of COVID-19. In 2019, 334 million jobs in the country contributed to France’s travel and tourism industry.
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

How to Plan the Perfect Travel and Stay Vacation

Everyone loves travelling and exploring new places. But when you travel, you need to be prepared. In theory, packing for a trip is simple: you bring clothes and toiletries. But in reality, it’s more complicated than that – there are decisions to make like what weather should I pack for? What should my bag weigh? How do I stay connected without roaming charges? Here are some tips for planning your next trip:
TravelPosted by
FOX2Now

It’s time to retire these 5 tired travel myths

(NerdWallet) – With so many travel myths out there, it can be confusing to figure out what’s actually true or not. Whether you’re traveling for the first time or have many trips under your belt, knowing the difference between fact and fiction can help you make better decisions when you’re on the road.
TravelRefinery29

Travel Diaries: How An Astrologer Explores The World

Welcome to Refinery29’s Travel Diaries, a place where we find out the how, the why, and the where people are exploring now that the world is opening up again. In their answers to 29 questions, diarists will reveal their unique — and often a little offbeat — travel habits, stories, and hacks, from their bucket list destinations to their must-have road trip munchies to the wildest thing that ever happened to them while on a vacation. Buckle up, because we're inviting you along for the ride.
TravelPosted by
Fortune

How to plan for traveling more efficiently in COVID times

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Travel is back and more complicated (and satisfying) than ever. With many otherworldly adventures returning to our fingertips, eager travelers are facing the bliss of getting away coupled with the complex web of regulations, paperwork, canceled flights, and the ebb and flow of COVID-19 variants.
TravelSKIFT

How Canadian Airports Are Navigating a Return to Leisure Travel

In addition to escalating cleaning practices, safety and hygiene standards in preparation, these airports are making every effort to instill confidence in passengers and help them prepare to fly as leisure travel reopens. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet.
Travelvcpost.com

How to Budget Group Travel Without Breaking the Bank

Group trips-They sound great in theory, right? And while it's true that a group trip can be a thing of legend, what can make or break a trip comes down to proper planning. While there are many factors you need to consider when effectively planning a trip - the most important by far is how to budget within a group dynamic.
TravelNomadic Matt's Travel Site

TNN: How to Take a Career Break to Travel the World

Feel stuck in a job that you kinda hate with the amount of stress increasing by the day?. Do you wish you could just hop on a plane and never look back?. In this talk, Cali discusses the key elements behind designing an intentional career break to travel the world. We'll touch on the most common limiting beliefs you hear as to why people believe this isn't possible for them, budgeting considerations, and the dreaded "resume gap" that people tend t...
Lifestyleboatinternational.com

How to travel around the world on a private jet tour

If you really want to make up for lost travels now that the world is reopening to travellers, you might need to swap your superyacht cruise for a private jet tour that will take you around the world in just a matter of days. Sophia Wilson reveals five of the most enticing private jet itineraries on offer...
TravelBusiness Insider

How to afford the travel you love

Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a biweekly newsletter that connects you with the stories, strategies, and tips you need to be better with money. Here's what: You don't have to go broke to go on vacation. I took a trip in June; it was lovely. My husband and I rented...
Santa Monica, CAargonautnews.com

Redefining Travel

Luxury Travel Hackers makes vacations bookable via social media. Luxury Travel Hackers is seeking to redefine the travel industry for the Instagram era. The Santa Monica-based company is pioneering a new model of travel planning by integrating the business of booking trips with the untapped gold mine of advertising material that is social media influencers.
Cell PhonesThrive Global

How This App Helped Me With My Travel Anxiety

For many people, travel can be an anxiety-inducing experience. More than 55% of travelers said air travel was more stressful than going to work before the coronavirus pandemic, which put a halt on all international flights last year. And then, the entire tourism industry came to a standstill, with most nations being forced into quarantine due to fears over contagious disease. Some have been too scared or anxious about traveling for well over 12 months now as they’ve never left home since that time!
Travelnortheastern.edu

A Travel to the Past

1395: 626 years ago. A whole dynasty, colonization, and democratic reform ago. 1395: the year Gyeongbokgung Palace (경복궁)––the largest of five palaces in Korea––was built. Gyeongbokgung reigned during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897), a dynasty that majorly shaped Korea’s history and founded the Korean alphabet, hangul. After being destroyed and restored...
Lifestylephocuswire.com

How to reach the next generation of travelers reigniting the industry

The travel industry is beginning to recover post-pandemic, but it's taking on an entirely new shape. Read on for the first in our four-part series on changing traveler demand and how to be ready for what's next. With widespread COVID-19 vaccine availability and regions opening back up, Americans are finally...
Travelmomblogsociety.com

How to Plan for Summer Travel This Year

With vaccinations available in various countries around the world and across the U.S., many people are looking into summer travel in 2021. From vacations to exotic beaches to road trips from coast to coast, many are hoping to enjoy this summer a lot more than they did last year. However,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy