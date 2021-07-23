Kultured Travels: How This Travel Company Is Catering To Black Millennial Travelers
Travel tour company, Kultured Travels, is prioritizing mental health through travel, following a year that exposed the importance of self-care. The ongoing health crisis combined with racial tensions and civil unrest as a result of the death of George Floyd exposed the importance of taking care of one’s mental space. According to Kultured Travels, millennials, especially, had a difficult time in 2020 as this demographic tends to relieve mental stress by traveling. With borders closed to the vast majority of travelers, the need for millennials to get away went unmet.travelnoire.com
Comments / 1