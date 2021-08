The Planets this Week: The highlight of the planets this week is no doubt Saturn. It reaches opposition early Monday morning and will appear it’s brightest in the sky. To the naked eye it won’t appear much brighter than other times during the month but through a telescope the rings will appear noticeably brighter around this time thanks to the Earth sitting precisely between Saturn and the Sun. Jupiter remains just to the east of Saturn rising about an hour later. Venus shines very brightly in the evening sky and Mars sits below it significantly dimmer. Venus appears noticeably not-quite-round in a telescope at around 82% illumination this week.