Fort Myers, FL

NBC2 challenges Team USA basketball hopefuls to a dunk contest

By Nate Foy
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 10 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — To appreciate the immense level of talent on display during the upcoming Olympic basketball tournament in Tokyo, it’s helpful to understand how athletic and skilled our local players are at the Division I collegiate level.

The men’s basketball team at the Florida Gulf Coast University is known as “Dunk City” for its high-flying players throwing down impressive dunks like junior Dakota Rivers.

The roster for the women’s team is stacked with elite sharpshooters. Graduate senior Kendall Spray enters the season with the second most active three-pointers among all collegiate players, while fellow transfer Andrea Cecil has scored 891 points in her collegiate career.

NBC2 anchor Nate Foy challenged the three players to a dunk contest and three-point shootout.

In Tokyo, the USA men’s basketball team is looking to win their seventh of the past eight Olympic gold medals. In Olympic history, the team has won 15 of 19 gold medals.

The women’s basketball team has been equally dominant, winning eight of ten Olympic gold medals and every Olympic game since 1992.

