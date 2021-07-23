Cancel
Computers

Researchers Hid Malware Inside an AI’s Brain

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is straight out of a sci-fi novel. Researchers created a proof-of-concept technique that let them hide malware inside of an AI’s neurons to avoid detection. According to the paper, in this approach the malware is “disassembled” when embedded into the network’s neurons, and assembled into functioning malware by a malicious receiver program that can also be used to download the poisoned model via an update. The malware can still be stopped if the target device verifies the model before launching it, according to the paper. It can also be detected using “traditional methods” like static and dynamic analysis.

