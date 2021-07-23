Researchers Hid Malware Inside an AI’s Brain

With the power it brings to complex calculations and data analysis, artificial intelligence is driving, literally and figuratively, much of what we see and do, as well as much of what goes on in the background — whether we realize it or not. In its recently released draft report on trust and AI, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) put it this way: “No longer are we asking automation to do human tasks, we are asking it to do tasks that we can’t.” But like with any newfangled technology, the capability is one thing… trusting the results is something else.