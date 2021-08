Stop me if you’ve heard this before: there is a talented-but-raw scoring guard who might find his fit with the Denver Nuggets. This time around, that guard is Josh Primo, an 18 year old off-guard who played his one year of college ball with Alabama. Primo is Canadian, born in Toronto but who played high school ball in West Virginia and then tried out a school in Arizona. He moved back to Canada to finish up his high school career after breaking a finger, then reclassified to get to college (and therefore the pros) faster.