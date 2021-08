ARKANSAS, Ark. (KOKI) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has reinstated a public health emergency effective immediately. Gov. Hutchinson says growing staff issues in hospitals across the state influenced his decision. The statewide emergency will need to be reviewed by the general assembly. The proclamation will allow Arkansas to speed up licensure for retired healthcare professionals and those new to the industry. Workers with out-of-state licenses will also be able to work in Arkansas. The public health emergency will last for the next 60 days.