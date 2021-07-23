Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok reinforces its commitment to promoting camaraderie and support on the platform through the #CreateKindness webinar

By Lion's Den
lionheartv.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManila, Philippines – July 2021 – As a platform committed to providing its users with a friendly, inclusive environment where they can freely and creatively express themselves, TikTok actively takes measures to address important issues such as negativity and cyberbullying within its community. Its recently-launched global campaign, #CreateKindness, aims to boost awareness about cyberbullying, and promote kindness and inclusion online.

www.lionheartv.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Webinar#Child Health#Volunteers#Tiktok Head For#Philippine#Filipinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Education
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
Country
Philippines
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Small Businessthegramblinite.com

Online Support Platform Eases Pains of Independent Workers

Today's independent workers are not only becoming a driving force in the American workforce, they are also busy people, often juggling multiple clients in multiple time zones across a multitude of media platforms. And with comes the operational pains of being a business owner. According to a recent 2021 survey of more than 200 freelancers by Indy - the all-inclusive, online platform for independent business owners, approximately one-quarter of respondents spend 10 or more hours a month on essential work tasks unrelated to their actual business and/or paid projects. These administrative tasks including invoicing, billing, dealing with contracts, expenses and organizing workflow often impede the ongoing management and potential for growth needed to succeed in today's competitive, decentralized marketplace.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Experts warn oximeters used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen levels in Covid patients do not work as well with ethnic minorities

Health bodies have warned that oximeters that are used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen in Covid patients do not work as well for ethnic minorities. NHS England and the medical regulator the MHRA said the non-invasive devices can overestimate the amount of oxygen in people with darker skin tones.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
LifestylePosted by
The US Sun

Millionaire makes controversial claim that ‘poor’ people only have themselves to blame as it’s a ‘lifestyle choice’

A SELF-made millionaire has controversially claimed that "poor people" only have themselves to blame for their dire financial situations. Derek Moneyberg believes that poverty is a "lifestyle choice" and can be overcome with hard work and perseverance. Your current circumstances are a reflection of your past thoughts and behaviors, he...
Celebritieskiss951.com

Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Bundle Of Joy’ Pregnancy Rumor

In the latest development of Chris Evans and Lizzo’s pregnancy saga, the Avenger is apparently pretty ecstatic about news of their “little bundle of joy,” and Lizzo made a TikTok update about his response. Yesterday (August 1), Lizzo posted a follow-up video captioned, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!...
ReligionMcSweeney's

We Apologize for Claiming Critical Race Theory Will Make Your Children Sacrifice Their Classmates to Satan

Here at The True America Institute, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of accuracy and integrity in our communications. Thus, we find it necessary to correct a few small errors that appeared in Friday’s newsletter. The newsletter, titled “Critical Race Theory: The Looming Menace Coming for your Children,” was meant to inform concerned parents like you about the dangers of the new racist ideology called Critical Race Theory (CRT), but may have inaccurately claimed that CRT “forces innocent children into drug-soaked Satanic orgies” and leads inevitably to “indescribable horrors of violence, abuse, and cannibalism.” We regret the errors.
Behind Viral Videosmartechseries.com

Market Research Platform Suzy Appoints TikTok’s Sofia Hernandez to its Board of Directors

Hernandez, currently TikTok’s Head of U.S. Business Marketing, helped lay the foundation for Suzy’s exponential growth as an early executive. Suzy, a leading market research software platform announced the appointment of Sofia Hernandez, Head of U.S. Business Marketing at TikTok, to its Board of Directors. Hernandez is a global marketing veteran with over 18 years of experience working with the world’s largest consumer brands. She previously served as Suzy’s Chief Client Officer, before joining TikTok to build marketing solutions that help brands engage with relevant communities through creative storytelling.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Toward Collaborative Reinforcement Learning Agents that Communicate Through Text-Based Natural Language

Communication between agents in collaborative multi-agent settings is in general implicit or a direct data stream. This paper considers text-based natural language as a novel form of communication between multiple agents trained with reinforcement learning. This could be considered first steps toward a truly autonomous communication without the need to define a limited set of instructions, and natural collaboration between humans and robots. Inspired by the game of Blind Leads, we propose an environment where one agent uses natural language instructions to guide another through a maze. We test the ability of reinforcement learning agents to effectively communicate through discrete word-level symbols and show that the agents are able to sufficiently communicate through natural language with a limited vocabulary. Although the communication is not always perfect English, the agents are still able to navigate the maze. We achieve a BLEU score of 0.85, which is an improvement of 0.61 over randomly generated sequences while maintaining a 100% maze completion rate. This is a 3.5 times the performance of the random baseline using our reference set.
Behind Viral Videosprweek.com

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris to head of global brand and creative

TikTok has promoted Katie Riccio Puris to head of global brand and creative, according to a LinkedIn post from Monday. She takes on the role after serving as TikTok’s MD and global head of business marketing for over a year, where she helped launch TikTok’s creative lab, TikTok for Business and led B2B marketing strategy for the platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy