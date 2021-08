Gores Holdings V, Inc. ("Gores Holdings V" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW) announced today that, as contemplated by its previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("AMPSA") and the contemplated listing of AMPSA's shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in connection with and subject to the closing of the Business Combination, it intends to voluntarily remove the listing of its shares of common stock, warrants and units from The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). As previously announced, the Company expects AMPSA's shares and warrants to commence trading on the NYSE the day after the closing of the Business Combination under the symbols "AMBP" and "AMBPW," respectively. GRSV's Class A common stock, warrants and units will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the closing of the Business Combination.