It didn't take long after the fifth episode of Marvel's Loki debuted on Disney+ for a Variant of the God of Mischief to become a sensation online. Of course we're talking about Alligator Loki. The four-legged Variant was immediately beloved by Marvel fans everywhere, and all it took was a couple of snarls and an adorable set of gold horns. What we didn't realize until now, however, is that Alligator Loki almost had an entire costume on the show.