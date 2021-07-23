Cancel
Stellantis announces launch of ‘Stellantis Design Studio’

Stellantis today announced the creation of ‘Stellantis Design Studio’, a creative agency that will provide global brand design services across a broad range of companies, from transportation to industrial, manufacturing and tertiary businesses. The Stellantis Design Studio will build on the PEUGEOT Design Lab expertise and expand it to the Company’s portfolio of brands, such as Maserati, Jeep®, DS Automobiles, and Lancia. Stellantis Design Studio will connect its network of clients with its iconic brands and move beyond design consultancy by defining inter-company design partnerships.

