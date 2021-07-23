Stellantis announces launch of ‘Stellantis Design Studio’

Following the announcement of their long-term partnership, Stone Island has now revealed further plans on its joint project with New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio. Based in NB’s headquarters in Boston and Tokyo‘s Nihonbashi Hamacho area, Tokyo Design Studio is a product innovation hub that creates “forward-thinking products that advance the iconic American brand into the future.” In an Instagram post, Stone Island shares: “Stone Island | New Balance is a long-term partnership. The aim of the project is to exalt the know-how of the two brands, to create products that feature the soul of both, offering performance and comfort. A new aesthetic vision applied to innovative technology.”