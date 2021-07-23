Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Facing your giants

By Dr. Michael Layne
Greensburg Daily News
 10 days ago

In 1 Samuel 17, there’s a well-known story about David and Goliath. If you’re unfamiliar with the tale, Goliath was a giant who was described to be “six cubits and a span” (1 Samuel 17:4). In modern day language, that means Goliath was roughly 9 feet and 9 inches tall....

www.greensburgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#David And Goliath#Israelites#Philistine#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
NFL
Related
ReligionArkansas Online

Super Quiz: The Body in the Bible

Exodus mentions the warning "an ------ for an ------." What was Peter reluctant to have Jesus wash?. What did King Belshazzar watch as it wrote on a wall?. The pharaoh put a gold chain around Joseph's --------. Peter cut off this part of a man's body in an attempt to prevent the arrest of Jesus.
ReligionFrederick News-Post

Words of Faith: The original game of hide and seek

It is a cool summer evening. With eyes closed and head resting on folded arms against the shade tree, the countdown begins. Children scatter to find hiding places, until the cry of “ready or not, here I come!” rings out. Although the game has been played by children for ages,...
Bronx, NYThe Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: On Earth As It Is In Heaven

2 Chronicles 31:21 (NRSV) “And every work that he undertook in the service of the house of God, and in accordance with the law and the commandments, to seek his God, he did with all his heart; and he prospered.”. Romans 2:6-7 (NRSV) “For he will repay according to each...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Dies and Appears at the Pearly Gates

Arriving at the gates of heaven might seem like it will be a blissful moment, but there might be a hoop or two to jump through before you get to walk through the gates and experience heaven in all its glory. One man learned and applied this lesson perfectly, even...
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionguideposts.org

God and Your Stress

That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10 (NIV) When I washed a new blouse I’d only worn twice and it fell apart, so did I. In tears,...
Religionmycarrollnews.com

Your face, Lord, I will seek’ giving life its peace

Recently, I bought an old used book, “A Year with Aslan: Daily Reflections from ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ by C.S. Lewis.”. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any...
Religionourcommunitynow.com

Holy Highball: Father Joseph Wolyniak Drops Truth and Other Types of Bombs

"Father Joseph Wolyniak, a rabbi, and a pastor walk into a bar ..." Rev'd Joseph Wolyniak serves at Christ Church Denver (2950 S University Blvd), where his ministry is focused on helping parishioners become followers of Jesus in their everyday lives. He is married to The Rev’d Liz Costello (St Gregory’s Littleton), and together, they are the ill-equipped and overtired parents of two rambunctious, wonderful kids. Joseph has written six award-winning books* (*n.b., unpublished picture books co-authored with his 5-year-old daughter) and is actively discerning whether to declare his eligibility for the NBA draft. In addition to quality time with his family, Joseph enjoys hiking, microbreweries, and listening to IDLES.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Father Altman removed as pastor at St. James Church

A Catholic church in La Crosse is without a priest for now, after the bishop removed the priest from his position as the church’s pastor. Father James Altman cannot serve as the pastor of St. James the Less Church on Caledonia Street, under a decree issued by Bishop William Callahan.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Engelbert Humperdinck calls on fans to pay respects to wife

Engelbert Humperdinck has called on fans, friends and neighbours to pay their respects along the route of his wife's funeral. The Leicester singer's wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19. In a YouTube video, Humperdinck said: "Patricia was a proud Leicester lady, salt-of-the-earth and very much loved." He added...
Religiongadsdenmessenger.com

God’s Word revealed – Narcissistic Eve did not set a good example

A local doctor recently related (in a newspaper) his experiences with several of his young COVID patients. He first was astounded that they refused to be vaccinated during routine consultations. He was further saddened by the pleas of one of them after she tested positive for the virus and begged to be vaccinated.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...

Comments / 0

Community Policy