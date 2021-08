Go Seahawks! Russell Wilson kicked off training camp for the upcoming NFL season with a few special guests: wife Ciara and their children. No one cheers Russell Wilson on quite like his own family. On Sunday, the 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s wife Ciara, 35, their kids Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison, 1, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 7, (whom she shares with ex Future) visited Russell at training camp for the upcoming NFL season. Ciara posted a series of snapshots — which can be seen below — to Instagram from the family visit. For the occasion, Ciara showed off her slim look while dressed in a cute black romper, while her husband was suited up in his regular football attire.