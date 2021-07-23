Readers respond: Billups and Olshey should resign
Chauncey Billups should offer his resignation to the Portland Trail Blazers as the act of an honorable man who has grown and changed from 1997, and as a recognition that a police report and a medical examination support Jane Doe’s claim and not his. Recent investigative reporting by Oregon Public Broadcasting notes that the Trail Blazers did not thoroughly investigate the event as Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations, assured us (“Portland Trail Blazers’ investigation into Chauncey Billups’ past did not include contacting accuser, her attorney or prosecutor: Report,” July 13). Neil Olshey should offer his resignation. It is time to get right in Portland.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1