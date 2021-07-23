Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Readers respond: Billups and Olshey should resign

By Letters to the editor
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chauncey Billups should offer his resignation to the Portland Trail Blazers as the act of an honorable man who has grown and changed from 1997, and as a recognition that a police report and a medical examination support Jane Doe’s claim and not his. Recent investigative reporting by Oregon Public Broadcasting notes that the Trail Blazers did not thoroughly investigate the event as Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations, assured us (“Portland Trail Blazers’ investigation into Chauncey Billups’ past did not include contacting accuser, her attorney or prosecutor: Report,” July 13). Neil Olshey should offer his resignation. It is time to get right in Portland.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
54K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chauncey Billups
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s No. 1 Trade Preference

Earlier this offseason, rumors about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers spread like wildfire around the NBA. The star point guard did his best to shoot down any speculation, but a few whispers about his impending departure continue to move around league circles. The latest rumor comes courtesy...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Chauncey Billups adds another coach to his staff

New Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups staff is coming along. first, he added former Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Scott Brooks as his lead assistant, followed by Roy Rogers, who like Billups was an assistant with the Clippers. Now the rookie coach is hiring former WNBA guard Edniesha Curry to join his bench.
NBANBC Sports

Get to know Edniesha Curry: Oregon alum returns on Billups' coaching staff

Chauncey Billups' coaching staff has been coming to form the last few weeks. The latest addition to his staff will be Edniesha Curry. Per a report by Jason Quick of the Athletic, Curry joins the Blazers after a six-year stint on the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of Maine as an assistant.
NBABlazer's Edge

Neil Olshey Faces Limited Options To Improve Roster

After a flurry of rumors that Damian Lillard had requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and a subsequent denial during press availability for Team USA prior to their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, one thing became clear as President of Basketball Operations traveled to Las Vegas to meet with the star point guard of the team alongside new head coach, Chauncey Billups. According to Jason Quick of the Athletic, one message became clear between their meeting and Lillard’s presser: the Trail Blazers must improve their roster if they are going to win now. That message, says Quick, has been issued before, yet it has never felt more urgent.
NBANBC Sports

Talkin' Blazers: Neil Olshey has embraced stability over the years

Prior to taking the job as general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, Neil Olshey walked into a franchise that had replaced its lead decision-maker three times in three years. In fact, Kevin Pritchard, who built a 54-win team around Brandon Roy, still ran the Blazers 2010 NBA Draft while knowing it was his last day on the job.
NBANBC Sports

Perspective: Neil Olshey's draft history

The Blazers and Neil Olshey are on the clock to find difference markers to pair alongside Damian Lillard and hopefully CJ McCollum. Searching for that hopeful missing piece begins at the NBA Draft, and for Portland, that starts with GM Neil Olshey. Here’s a look back at Olshey’s past performances...
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Anfernee Simons, a rising star?: Trail Blazers season review, look ahead

The Oregonian/OregonLive is taking a player-by-player look at the Portland Trail Blazers roster heading into the offseason following the 2020-21 season that saw them go 42-30 and finish sixth in the Western Conference. Previous entries: Carmelo Anthony; Nassir Little; Derrick Jones Jr.; Harry Giles III; CJ Elleby; Rondae Hollis-Jefferson; Keljin...
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS WANT DAME FOR BEN, MAY HAVE TO SETTLE FOR MCCOLLUM!

NBA free agency starts tomorrow, August 2, at 6 pm in the East. But in the northwest, the approaches, the Portland Trail Blazers and star point guard Damian Lillard continue to battle it out. Marc Stein writes in his Substack newsletter that though teams have been asking, the Blazers are...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, USA Basketball advance

Portland Trail Blazers fans should rejoice as Damian Lillard has finally received the help he’s needed for years; it only took three games with Team USA to get there. With their 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic, USA Basketball has officially clinched the second seed in Group A and will advance on to the elimination round. Their win has also ensured that the team won’t face any of the group winners until the second-round of the tournament at least.
NBABlazer's Edge

Could a CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam Trade Be In the Works?

Now that the NBA Draft has concluded, attention swings toward free agency, which kicks off August 2nd. Given that the Portland Trail Blazers need to win now in order to keep Damian Lillard happy, some interesting ideas are taking shape, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Fischer reports that the Blazers have been talking to the Toronto Raptors about Pascal Siakam.
NBAYardbarker

Should the LA Clippers Pursue Andre Iguodala?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Miami Heat have declined their team option on forward Andre Iguodala, making him an unrestricted free agent just hours before NBA free agency is set to begin. Meanwhile, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes has reported that, while the LA Clippers are aiming to re-sign...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Utah Jazz Might Consider Notable Trade Before Draft

The Utah Jazz had the NBA’s best record in 2020-21, earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. After going from up 2-0 to a 4-2 series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the conference semifinals, the team has some serious questions to answer. The Jazz traded for...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Utah willing to go all in on Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell duo

The Utah Jazz aim to make a big splash this offseason, as they apparently are interested in re-signing Mike Conley to a massive deal. According to Marc Stein, the Jazz plan to send an offer of three years worth $75 million. Although Conley is in the back-end of his career, the Jazz seem confident he can continue playing at a high level for a few more years.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Cavs have interest in Doug McDermott

That means the Cavs need to set their sights elsewhere. Sources say they are considering splitting the exception among two players, depending on the target, but would use the full MLE on the right fit. Indiana sharpshooter Doug McDermott will get consideration, sources say. But that will be a battle. Shooters get paid in this league. A source suggested the Cavs would likely have to go an extra guaranteed year to boost their appeal. Let’s call that the “Cleveland tax.”
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz have Wasted an Embarrassing Amount of Assets on Backup Center

I’m not going to sugar coat this one. Ever since Rudy Gobert took over as the starting center for the Utah Jazz, the front office has struggled to have a reliable backup behind him. And that’s not for lack of effort or prioritization. In fact, the opposite is true. I doubt any team has spent as much money or as many assets on arguably the least important position in basketball.

Comments / 1

Community Policy