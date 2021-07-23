Readers respond: Billups and Olshey should resign

After a flurry of rumors that Damian Lillard had requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and a subsequent denial during press availability for Team USA prior to their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, one thing became clear as President of Basketball Operations traveled to Las Vegas to meet with the star point guard of the team alongside new head coach, Chauncey Billups. According to Jason Quick of the Athletic, one message became clear between their meeting and Lillard’s presser: the Trail Blazers must improve their roster if they are going to win now. That message, says Quick, has been issued before, yet it has never felt more urgent.