Domino's says its wait times have gone up

By CNNWire
ABC7 Los Angeles
 10 days ago

PHILADELPHIA -- Restaurants are short-staffed as they reopen and consumers embrace dining out again. That means longer wait times for your food when dining out. And unfortunately, you may encounter the same issue when ordering pizza at home. Domino's says its wait times have gone up in certain regions. "We've...

