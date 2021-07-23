Cancel
NFL

Michael Irvin says vaccine comments weren't political: 'I only care about a ring'

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin created a stir when he recently chastised non-vaccinated Dallas Cowboys players, saying they weren't doing everything they could to win a championship. Irvin, a three-time Super Bowl champion, reiterated his thought during an interview on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, noting...

