Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Another 450,000 Shares of DraftKings

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. These funds bought over 450,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. ( NASDAQ: DKNG ), as the price of these ETFs lost nearly 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 486,875 shares of DraftKings. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $21.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 50% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 19,156
ARKG ACCD Accolade 38,663
ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 141,100
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 400
ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 14,067
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 804,500
ARKK PATH UiPath 197,393
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 516,093
ARKK U Unity Software 208,194
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 82,301
ARKK ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,187
ARKK DKNG DraftKings 453,086
ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 189,651
ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,620
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 351,458
ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 234,600
ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 372


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
Related
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: German Institutional Funds Can Invest In Crypto; Bitcoin Passes $40K For Highest Numbers Since May; Bitcoin Miners Bring In $970M In July

Under a new plan in Germany, some institutional funds will be able to invest billions in cryptocurrency, which has never happened before, Bloomberg reported. The new rule will let Spezialfonds with fixed investment rules put as much as 20 percent of what they have into Bitcoin or other cryptos, according to Bloomberg. The funds can only be accessed by institutional investors like pension companies and insurers. They currently manage around $2.1 trillion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Investors who have $3,000 left over after covering their expenses, debts, and savings obligations may think they have little money for investing. However, that amount of capital is sufficient to buy into many potentially fast-growth tech stocks. With that amount, investors could comfortably buy shares of tech such as eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and earn outsized returns over time.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin traded 3.2% lower over 24 hours at $0.1994 Friday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is up 4% over a seven-day trailing period. Over 24 hours, DOGE moved 1.4% higher against BTC and 4.2% lower against ETH. Since the year began, DOGE has shot up more than 3,500%.
Stocksfa-mag.com

Cathie Wood Is Just A Start As Stock Pickers Storm The ETF World

Record inflows. Record fund launches. Record assets. If active money management is in decline, someone forgot to tell the ETF industry. Amped up by a meme-crazed market and emboldened by the success of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, stock pickers are storming the $6.6 trillion U.S. exchange-traded fund universe like never before -- adding a new twist in the 50-year invasion from passive investing.
StocksInvestorPlace

QuantumScape Is a Contrarian Investor’s Dream Buy on the Next Big Dip

The last time I wrote about Quantum Scape (NYSE:QS) stock was in early May. The reality is that QS stock hasn’t traded below $20 consistently since November 2020. If it falls below $20, who knows where it will end up. If you’re a believer in QuantumScape’s technology, this is where...
StocksNew York Post

Cathie Wood buys over $45M in Robinhood stock on first day of trading

Cathie Wood sunk more than $45 million into Robinhood, apparently unshaken by the commission free-trading app’s disappointing first day of trading. Wood’s flagship $25.5-billion ARK Innovation fund purchased almost 1.3 million shares of the company on Thursday, according to ARK Investment Management’s daily trading report. Based on Robinhood’s closing price...
Stockscrowdfundinsider.com

Over 300,000 Account Holders Invested in Robinhood IPO: Report

Initial public offering (IPO) hit the Nasdaq last week with a bit of a thud. Shares were priced at $38 but have traded several dollars lower. As part of the public offering, Robinhood enabled a good chunk of its shares available to its customers. Prior to the IPO, Robinhood said it anticipated 20% to 35% of shares would go to retail account holders with the final amount said to be closer to the lower end of the range.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Short ARKK ETF To Bet Against Cathie Wood's Fund

According to Bloomberg, the Short ARKK ETF would track the inverse performance of Cathie Wood’s $23 billion Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) through swaps. As per the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the fund would trade under the ticker SARK and charge a 0.75% operating expense. Post-launch, the SARK would...
StocksInvestorPlace

This Dip Is an Opportunity to Buy DraftKings Stock

The pandemic could not stop the growth of the online betting and fantasy sports company DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock. DraftKings has been making news lately and is growing its presence. The company is on an expansion spree and has recently marked a deal with a non-fungible token (NFT) platform. DKNG stock...
StocksInvestorPlace

PINS Stock: Why Pinterest Shares Are Plummeting Today

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is taking a major beating on Friday following the release of the company’s most recent earnings report. Pinterest put out its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 after markets closed on Thursday. While the results were mostly positive, one key factor has investors worried about PINS stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 600 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Several...

