Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Another 450,000 Shares of DraftKings

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. These funds bought over 450,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. ( NASDAQ: DKNG ), as the price of these ETFs lost nearly 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 486,875 shares of DraftKings. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $21.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 50% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG SGFY Signify Health 19,156 ARKG ACCD Accolade 38,663 ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 141,100 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 400 ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 14,067 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 804,500 ARKK PATH UiPath 197,393 ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 516,093 ARKK U Unity Software 208,194 ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 82,301 ARKK ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,187 ARKK DKNG DraftKings 453,086 ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 189,651 ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,620 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 351,458 ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 234,600 ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 372



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

