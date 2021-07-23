Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

El Salvador seeks arrest of former president for corruption

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador have issued an arrest warrant for former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén on charges of embezzlement and money laundering.

Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said Thursday the charges are related to crimes allegedly committed when Sánchez Cerén served as vice-president in the administration of Mauricio Funes from 2009 to 2014. Sánchez Cerén went on to serve as president from 2014 to 2019, and is also being charged with illict enrichment.

The corruption allegedly involved $351 million in government funds that were used to make illegal payments to government employees and their associates. The scam has become known as the “Public Looting” scandal.

“Even though there was no blood spilled as in crimes like homicide, this big pile of money never reached the hospitals, schools, and never was used to buy equipment for police,” said Security and Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro.

Both Funes and Sánchez Cerén were members of the FMLN party, founded by guerrillas who fought the government in the country’s 1980-1992 civil war. Funes fled to Nicaragua where he was granted asylum in 2016, allowing him to avoid facing trial back home on corruption charges.

Delgado said prosecutors also detained five other former officials of the Funes administration, including cabinet members. Some are considered top leaders of the FMLN, which along with the conservative ARENA party, governed El Salvador for many years.

Delgado denied there was any political motivation behind the arrests. He said other suspects are being sought but are believed to have fled abroad.

Both the FMLN and ARENA were reduced to a shadow of their former levels of support by the appearance of the populist New Ideas party of the current President, Nayib Bukele.

Most of the country’s post-war presidents have been charged with corruption. Francisco Flores, who was president in 1999-2004, died in 2016 while awaiting trial under house arrest.

Tony Saca, president from 2004 to 2009, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for corruption and has been ordered to return some $260 million to the state. Courts ruled that Saca could not explain the origin of $6.5 million in income he made while president.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodolfo Delgado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Corruption#Embezzlement#Money Laundering#Ap#Illict#Security And Justice#The Fmln Party#Arena Party#New Ideas Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Vice

El Salvador is Trying to Control MS-13 by Doubling its Army

SOYAPANGO, El Salvador — Blanca* looks around a small restaurant, nervously eying the other patrons to make sure that no one is watching or listening. “Here, the control of the gangs is complete,” she says quietly. Blanca, who asked VICE World News to change her name for fear of retribution,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Haiti police say former Supreme Court judge linked to president's assassination

Haiti police said that a former Supreme Court judge has been linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Reuters reports. State of play: Law enforcement officials said Wendelle Coq-Thelot, a former judge, had met with some Colombian mercenaries who allegedly were involved in Moïse's killing. Police issued an arrest warrant for Coq-Thelot earlier this week.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

First case of delta variant detected in El Salvador

The country of El Salvador on Saturday said it had confirmed its first coronavirus infection caused by the highly transmissible delta variant, with the country’s president warning that the true number of cases of the strain could already be much higher. El Salvador’s health minister, Francisco Alabi, announced the news...
Americastheclevelandamerican.com

Maduro condemns “persecution” against former Salvador President Sanchez Seron

In a practice branded “arbitrarily” by the FMLN and other organizations, Salvador authorities last week detained former ministers and former deputy ministers of Funes. This Sunday the Venezuelan government condemned former Salvador President Salvador Sanchez Seron for “unprecedented judicial harassment”. SAbout who weighs the arrest warrant in your country. “Former...
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

El Salvador court orders pre-trial detention of ex-officials

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — (AP) — A judge in El Salvador ordered the pre-trial arrest of 10 former government officials, including ex-President Salvador Sánchez Cerén, on corruption charges Wednesday. All of the former officials were part of the government of ex-President Mauricio Funes. Sánchez Cerén served as his vice...
Americaszycrypto.com

Protests Erupt In El Salvador Over The Government’s Bitcoin Law

After garnering the approval of a supermajority in parliament, El Salvador enacted its Bitcoin Law, essentially becoming the world’s first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. The Bitcoin Law was passed just hours after President Nayib Bukele first revealed his intentions to introduce it. The brief time period between...
Economycryptoslate.com

The people of El Salvador are protesting against Bitcoin bill

President Nayib Bukele’s bill that granted Bitcoin (BTC) a legal tender status in El Salvador is yet to be enforced in September but after the country’s distrust of the new legislation became apparent through opinion surveys, Salvadorans started voicing their disapproval in the streets. Bukele effectively pushed the law through...
PoliticsNew York Post

Mexico holds referendum on investigating corrupt ex-presidents

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 – Mexicans on Sunday began to vote on whether to investigate five of the country’s former leaders in a referendum championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, amid criticism that the move is a political stunt and turnout could be low. Lopez Obrador has cast past...
Presidential Electiontribuneledgernews.com

Mexicans vote in referendum whether to probe ex-presidents

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is asking Mexicans to decide whether his five predecessors should be investigated for alleged wrongdoing, part of an effort to retain his anti-graft credentials and rally his support base, even though the vote’s results are likely to be toothless. Supporters of that idea have placed...
AmericasPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Martine Moïse, wife of slain president, returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Martine Moïse, the wife of Haiti’s assassinated president who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital. Her arrival was unannounced and surprised many in the country of...
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

An In-Depth Review Of El Salvador

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch” podcast, we, your hosts Christian Keroles and Ansel Lindner, discussed my recent article “How Bitcoin Will Impact El Salvador’s Geopolitics.” You will hear a bullish, yet realistic, perspective on El Salvador and learn how bitcoin can affect countries as they adopt it as a legal tender.
LotteryPosted by
AFP

Mexico to raffle off house owned by drug lord "El Chapo"

A house from which drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman fled as police moved in to arrest him in 2014 will be raffled off, Mexico's government said Monday. The elusive drug lord was finally arrested in 2016 and extradited the following year to the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy