Ted Lasso doesn’t need surprise to be good in season 2

By Chaim Gartenberg
The Verge
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV’s nicest guy is back, as Ted Lasso and its eponymous, eternally optimistic American football coach-turned-English Premier League gaffer (played by a golden-hearted Jason Sudeikis) returns for a second season on Apple TV Plus. Some spoilers for Ted Lasso season 1 and the first episode of season 2 ahead. The...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Season 2 of 'Ted Lasso' premieres on Friday

CHICAGO - After racking up an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, the popular series "Ted Lasso" is gearing up to return for a highly anticipated second season. The series stars SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, an American football coach who starts coaching a British soccer team – with hilarious and heartwarming results.
Overland Park, KSDerrick

Jason Sudeikis feels the Force of 'Ted Lasso' season 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The show is called “Ted Lasso,” but series co-creator, writer and star Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, says there’s a little bit of him in all of the series’ characters. “It’s based on different things from all of our writers’ lives and a...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond soccer team owner Rebecca Welton on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, said her character's demeanor improves in the second season, which premieres Friday. "We're seeing a happier Rebecca," Waddingham told UPI in a video interview. "We're seeing...
TV SeriesBoston Globe

‘Ted Lasso’ continues to charm in season 2

“Ted Lasso” arrived last summer at a moment when the pandemic and the bitter lead-up to the election had people down. The Apple TV+ comedy series, in which an American football coach becomes a life coach for a British soccer team, became a balm of sorts. The country was struggling with partisan battles, many of them about the dangers of COVID-19, but here was this folksy guy with an optimistic worldview and a refusal to succumb to negativity and divisiveness. We could root for him and his aspirational good nature unequivocally.
AppleEstes Park Trail Gazette

Guest Opinion: Ted Lasso is the healing balm the world needs right now

It has been a tough week for those of us who live in Estes Valley. A tough week, in a tough month in what has become a historically tough year. It is not always easy to cover the tragedies that we have been through as a community. It can take a toll. This past week, I took a break from a deep-dive investigation into the story that broke this past week that involved the attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault of a local teenage girl. This story hit very close to home for me, having three daughters of my own (and a granddaughter), one of whom is the same age as the victim. That, combined with a very close family member coming very close to passing on after a heart attack recently, had contributed to my need for solace. Solace from global pandemics, floods, fires, evacuations, violence, employment crises, and the world in large part seemingly going crazy.
CelebritiesDerrick

The 'Ted Lasso' breakout star you need to know

"Ted Lasso" kicked off its second season on Friday as one of the most beloved sitcoms in the United States, something cast member Nick Mohammed may be having a hard time wrapping his head around. "It's a shameful admission, but I've actually never been to America. It's absolutely scandalous," the...
TV SeriesComicBook

Ted Lasso Co-Creator Talks the Surprising Fan Feedback to the Series

Audiences first met Ted Lasso in 2013, with Jason Sudeikis appearing as the character in a series of NBC promos, leaving most viewers shocked by the announcement years later that the figure would headline his own series on Apple TV+. Understandably, audiences were somewhat dubious about how effectively a character from a commercial could translate into their own sitcom, only for Ted Lasso's debut in 2020 to result in an overwhelmingly supportive reception from fans, made all the more unlikely given the global pandemic. Rather than being received with cynicism, Ted Lasso proved to be a beacon of hope that audiences were desperate for, which co-creator Brendan Hunt was shocked to discover while scrolling through Twitter. Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23rd.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

In Season 2, the Ted Lasso phenomenon has not yet consumed Ted Lasso

"With such a lofty status come exaggerated expectations for the follow-up, and Ted Lasso Season 2 acknowledges the pressure its under by putting its titular coach (played by SAG Award winner Jason Sudeikis) on the spot," says Ben Travers of the Apple TV+ series. "His team, AFC Richmond, has been relegated to the EFL Championship division after last year’s season-ending loss, and now they find themselves stuck in a historic streak of ties. (Ted does acknowledge the irony in his predicament, seeing as he routinely forgot ties were even possible during his first season in soccer.) All of this has happened since the new coach came to town, so no matter how many skeptics he’s charmed, the buck has to stop with him. Toss in the lingering pain from his recent divorce as well as a young son living an ocean apart and Ted’s unflagging optimism faces its toughest test yet."
TV SeriesMacRumors Forums

First Episode of 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Debuts on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso sees Jason Sudeikis reviving his "Ted Lasso" character that first debuted during the 2013 NBC Sports English Premier League coverage. In the ‌Apple TV+‌ show, Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Viewers are saying the same thing about Ted Lasso season two

Ted Lasso season two finally landed back on our screens at the weekend, and saw the return of Richmond AFC and their adorable coach, Ted Lasso himself! So what have viewers been saying about the return of Apple TV+’s most popular series? Find out here…. Taking to Twitter, viewers were...
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

Ted Lasso Season 2: Release Date, Details, Trailer and More!

Developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” is an American comedy streaming television series based on a character of the same name that Sudeikis first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League, and follows an American football coach Ted Lasso who heads to the U.K. to manage a struggling London football team in the top flight of English football, the first season of which premiered on August 14, 2020.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Let's Debate Ted Lasso: Is He Actually a Good Coach?

There's no denying that Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is the most heartwarming character on TV. However, following the season two premiere of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, we found ourselves questioning whether the often-inspiring character is actually good at his job. For those who've yet to tune in, the new episode kicked off with AFC Richmond struggling to perform after seven straight ties. To make matters worse, star player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) even began questioning his "Football is Life" mantra after accidentally killing the beloved mascot, Earl Greyhound. You'd think this would be Ted's time to shine, right? Wrong. Unable to shake the yips from Dani,...
TV & VideosElite Daily

I Have A Good Feeling About This New Ted Lasso Character

Fans of Ted Lasso are familiar with the coaching team from Season 1. There’s the titular Lasso, of course, the head coach of the AFC Richmond team. There’s his assistant coach, Nathan Shelley, and Coach Beard, Ted’s right-hand man. And then, above them, there’s Rebecca, her assistant Keeley, and director of football operations, Leslie Higgins. But Season 2 sees a new addition to this group, one who could really make Richmond a winning team: Dr. Fieldstone, who arrived in the Season 2 premiere. But who is Sharon Fieldstone in Ted Lasso, and why does she make Ted nervous?
Premier LeagueNME

‘Ted Lasso’ season two review: proof that football can be a force for good

Between the first and second seasons of Apple’s wholesome football comedy Ted Lasso, a couple of incredible things happened in the real world. Firstly, the show received a historic 20 Emmy nominations – until then unheard of for a TV series in its freshman year. Secondly, and crucially: England made it to their first men’s football tournament final in 55 years, losing to Italy at Wembley in the Euros. They would have won, too, if it weren’t for a pesky penalty shootout.

