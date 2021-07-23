UConn men’s basketball guard Jalen Gaffney looking to make big improvement, seize his moment as a junior

Jalen Gaffney has shown flashes of the player UConn’s men’s basketball coaches recruited in the summer of 2018 and landed on the heels of James Bouknight.

But it has been only flashes, and that’s something Gaffney, heading into his junior year, is trying to change.

“A lot of it has to do with the mental side, just having the confidence in myself,” Gaffney said this week. “I believe I’m a talented player, they believe I’m a talented player, so it’s just having the confidence in myself to be great.”

Gaffney, 6 feet 3, had a breakout game on Feb. 6, scoring 20 points against Seton Hall, and he scored 15 against Georgetown in the final regular-season game. In individual games there were splash plays and exciting drives to the basket, but overall, he averaged 6.1 points, 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes, not close to the productivity the coaches — or Gaffney — were expecting when the 2020-21 season began.

“The way things ended, it was just disappointing for the whole team, and me, especially,” Gaffney said. “I feel I could’ve done more throughout the whole year, so I’m trying my best, working hard every day trying to improve myself mentally and physically.”

During his time at home in South Jersey, Gaffney had soul-searching sessions with his parents. His father, A.D., who played Division I basketball and put the ball in Jalen’s hands at a young age, drove him to push himself harder. Since Jalen’s return to campus, coach Dan Hurley has noticed a change.

“This is a much different Jalen,” Hurley said. “The ball’s bouncing in the gym. You’re just seeing him the building way more than I’ve ever seen him in the building. Just talking to his family, I know he came in with a different mindset, and you can see it, how serious he is in understanding what this moment means for him as a junior now. It’s time.”

Gaffney’s freshman season for the Huskies was promising. He took over at point guard for Alterique Gilbert late in the season. Although his individual stats were modest, 3.9 points, 2.1 assists in 19.2 minutes, the team functioned more efficiently on offense when he was in the game. After a summer of work in the weight room, Gaffney appeared ready to go as a sophomore and started the first game but was soon pushed out of the lineup.

Now there’s a pull from the front, as Bouknight moves on to the NBA draft, and a push from behind, with freshman Rahsool Diggins and Jordan Hawkins and sophomore Andre Jackson fighting for time.

“Of course, I feel pushed,” Gaffney said. “They’re coming in, they want to play. I came in, I wanted to play and I ended up playing. They’ve got to work or that. I’m going to make it hard for them.”

UConn’s backcourt will have ample competition for minutes. R.J. Cole is back as a fifth-year senior at point guard. Gaffney could be the second point guard or the off-the-ball guard. Diggins could be in either role, with Hawkins and Andre Jackson guard/forward types. Gaffney needs to shoot better from 3-point range, going 26.4 percent and 36.2 his first two seasons, and attack the basket more aggressively, as he did in his best games as a sophomore.

“My coaches, my family back home, they know how talented I am and that I have it in me,” Gaffney said. “They’re putting that confidence in me. Everybody, they’re putting the confidence in me to play my best. … It’s all about consistency. The great players are consistent. I’m trying to get to that point.”

Each day, Gaffney sees Hurley’s theme for the summer, 45:07, on the scoreboard, and on T-shirts he no longer wants to wear. The reminder of the last five minutes against Creighton in the Big East Tournament, and the entire Maryland game in the NCAA Tournament, is held up to haunt the Huskies, and Gaffney takes it personally.

“I embraced it the first [summer] session,” Gaffney said. “I’m getting sick of it at this point. That was definitely [Hurley’s] intent. I see it on the scoreboard every day, it’s just a reminder. It’s a good reminder to get better every day.

“… I honestly just can’t wait for the season. We have an athletic team, deep roster top to bottom. I just want to make a big jump. I think people are going to see the talented player I am, as a playmaker, as a scorer, as a leader.”

