Prosser, WA

Celebration of Life for Prosser teen after battle with cancer

By Julia Thatcher
KEPR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROSSER, Wash. -- Hundreds are expected to attend the celebration of life for a Prosser teen who passed away in November of 2020 after a battle with cancer. Jazzy Guillen's fight inspired Benton County commissioners to declare "Jazzy Guillen day" and Prosser City Officials to declare "Jazzy Guillen Month" pointing to the rate of childhood cancer cases , the need for research, and the inspiration Jazzy's "strength, courage and faith" has had on the community.

Comments / 1

